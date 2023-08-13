Instead of Detaining Illegal Alien Invaders, Biden Wants to Put Them Up in Motels
August 13, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYCongress should not allocate a penny to funding housing for illegal invaders. Congress is being asked to play open borders catch-22 here. Either give Biden the money he’s asking for so he can release illegal aliens and put them ups in motels. Or Biden will claim that there’s no money to detain the illegal aliens …
