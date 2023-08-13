The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Left-Wing Terrorist Sympathizer Writes ‘Autobiographical’ Novel About Youthful Incest Fantasy

August 13, 2023

It's not an exaggeration to say that Jerome Segal has authored one of the most compelling works of political campaign literature ever published. Admittedly, the bar is low. Most candidates tend to write tedious self-important memoirs recounting "lessons in leadership" while eschewing personal revelations about, for example, a youthful sexual attraction to a family member that was nearly consummated. The post Left-Wing Terrorist Sympathizer Writes 'Autobiographical' Novel About Youthful Incest Fantasy appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


