The Captive Cardinal

August 13, 2023

Faith requires not only inner assent to certain truths, but living those truths in community with others. This kind of communal living creates a history that one looks to for guidance—and for the joy of remembrance and communion with the past. In other words, to be human requires a historical awareness and connection. The post The Captive Cardinal appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


