Tragic Shooting in Chicago: Man Charged for Targeting Innocent 9-Year-Old Girl

August 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to a neighbor and witness, the young child was riding her scooter shortly before she was shot in the head. According to the neighbor and other witnesses, it was confirmed that Goodman allegedly killed the girl due to his frustration with her "excessive noise" while playing outdoors.



Read More...