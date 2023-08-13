. . . Why Inflationary Concerns Drive Poor Investment and Retirement Decisions

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the past two years, it’s that Americans are concerned enough about the economy to make major moves with their wealth and retirement. Protecting one’s life’s savings hadn’t been much of a concern before the Biden-Harris regime took over; having your money working in the various markets generally meant decent returns with limited risks under Donald Trump.

Today, things are very different. Inflation in particular is driving poor decisions with retirement accounts because it’s a challenge that stares at us daily. We’re constantly reminded that our dollars aren’t doing as much as they did just a short while ago, and that drives anxiety when our investment reports come to us in the red.

As Michael Maharrey wrote in a recent article:

Looking at the monthly numbers, CPI was up by 0.4% over last month, representing a significant increase in prices. That compares to a 0.1% month-on-month increase in March, signaling that price inflation isn’t cooling at all. In fact, looking at the CPI prints through the first four months of this year, the average is 0.35% which annualized to 4.2% on the year. This is more than double the Fed’s 2% target. The core CPI numbers cast even more doubt on the notion that the Fed is winning the inflation fight. Stripping out more volatile food and energy prices, core CPI was up 0.4%. Over the last 12 months, core CPI was up 5.5%, just a tick lower than in March. More concerning is the fact that core CPI has held steady in recent months, rising by 0.4% in January, 0.5% in February, 0.4% in March, and by 0.4% again in April. The mainstream’s new favorite inflation measure – supercore inflation, which strips out shelter prices along with food and energy, was up 0.4% on the month and up by 3.7% on an annual basis. These numbers were both up from 0.2% and 3.4% respectively in March. And again – I can’t emphasize this enough – you will notice that all of these numbers are well above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

All of this has many shifting their retirements to gold and silver. The problem is the onslaught of economic challenges has masses of people hopping on the first compelling argument they hear from a “Big Gold” company. Whether it’s one of the “digital” gold brokers pretending to sell physical precious metals or if it’s the all-too-common tactic of offer thousands of dollars in “free” silver, Americans are working with “Big Gold” companies that end up charging way too much and leaving retirement accounts decimated when it comes time to cash out.

The Liberty Daily works with two honest precious metals firms. One is small and the other is medium-sized. We work with these two specifically because they do not use sales gimmicks like “free” silver. They treat our readers honestly, which is shockingly hard to come by in the precious metals industry.

It’s not a bad move to rollover your retirement accounts to physical precious metals if you work with companies that don’t rip you off. The only two we recommend are the smaller Our Gold Guy and the larger Genesis.

