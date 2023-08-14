The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Chicago Dem Tears Into Cackling Kamala for Touting Dem Success Despite Rampant Crime, Gangs, Illegals: ‘Not a Laughing Matter’

Democratic Alderman Raymond Lopez of Chicago told “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith on Friday that no matter how much Vice President Kamala Harris may laugh at the violence plaguing his […] The post Chicago Dem Tears Into Cackling Kamala for Touting Dem Success Despite Rampant Crime, Gangs, Illegals: 'Not a Laughing Matter' appeared first on The Western Journal.


