Highlights From G Edward Griffin’s Red Pill Expo 2023 (Videos)

Over the weekend, I had the privilege of attending G. Edward Griffin‘s Red Pill Expo in Des Moines, Iowa. Though it was rushed, it was great to see several people in person that I had interviewed on The Sons of Liberty radio, including my sidekick on Saturdays, Kate Shemirani. While I got in several short …



Read More...