Roger Stone Says Indictment Against Trump Disqualifies Nearly All Voters in DC from Serving on Jury

Veteran political consultant Roger Stone said last week that the Department of Justice should have difficulty finding jurors in its 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump. Stone told […] The post Roger Stone Says Indictment Against Trump Disqualifies Nearly All Voters in DC from Serving on Jury appeared first on The Western Journal.


