The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Says DOJ Wanted Plea Deal and ‘Maybe They Still Do’

August 14, 2023   |   Tags:

Hunter Biden's lawyer said Justice Department prosecutors wanted the president's son to avoid trial on tax charges, and he suggested they might still work out a plea deal to save Biden from facing trial. The post WATCH: Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Says DOJ Wanted Plea Deal and ‘Maybe They Still Do’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x