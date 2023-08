Biden’s Treasury Sec Admits She Ate Magic Mushrooms During China Visit

August 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to China last month may have been a trip in more than one sense of the word, according to a recent admission by the Biden administration official. The post Biden's Treasury Sec Admits She Ate Magic Mushrooms During China Visit appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...