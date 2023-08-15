The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California’s Newsom Hints at Legislative Crackdown on Parental Rights

August 15, 2023   |   Tags:

California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) signaled Monday that Democratic lawmakers are crafting a last-minute legislative crackdown on school districts that alert parents if their child expresses a change in gender identity. The post California's Newsom Hints at Legislative Crackdown on Parental Rights appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x