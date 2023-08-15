California’s Newsom Hints at Legislative Crackdown on Parental Rights

August 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) signaled Monday that Democratic lawmakers are crafting a last-minute legislative crackdown on school districts that alert parents if their child expresses a change in gender identity. The post California's Newsom Hints at Legislative Crackdown on Parental Rights appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...