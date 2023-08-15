FLASHBACK: Biden AG Says No Need for Hunter Biden Special Counsel Weeks Before Appointing One

August 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed U.S. attorney David Weiss to serve as special counsel in the investigation into Hunter Biden, declaring it was in the "public interest" for Weiss to assume the role. Just weeks earlier, however, Garland said there was no need to appoint a special counsel because Weiss already had complete authority and independence in the case. The post FLASHBACK: Biden AG Says No Need for Hunter Biden Special Counsel Weeks Before Appointing One appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...