The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Georgia Indictment Says Trump Telling People to Watch TV Is Proof of Racketeering Activity

August 15, 2023   |   Tags:

In their ongoing crusade to criminalize dissent, former President Donald Trump’s persecutors might have sunk to a new low. Trump’s latest criminal indictment, handed up Monday by a grand jury […] The post Georgia Indictment Says Trump Telling People to Watch TV Is Proof of Racketeering Activity appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x