John Fetterman Flamed for Making Fun of Woman’s Mental Breakdown Months After His Own ‘Recovery’

August 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is being lit up online for making fun of a viral video of a woman’s mental health episode on an airplane — just months […] The post John Fetterman Flamed for Making Fun of Woman's Mental Breakdown Months After His Own 'Recovery' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...