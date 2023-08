Trump Fires Back After Georgia Indictment, Raises Questions About Charging Documents

August 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former President Donald Trump shattered any illusions that he would go gently after being indicted for the second time over his efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential […] The post Trump Fires Back After Georgia Indictment, Raises Questions About Charging Documents appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...