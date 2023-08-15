US Retail Sales Soared In July As Non-Store Retailers Spending Spiked
August 15, 2023
"Prepare for a big beat" was the message from BofA's sage-like forecasters for this morning's retail sales print....
And sure enough they were right as July retail sales rose 0.7% MoM (beating the 0.4% jump expected) -the best monthly jump since Jan
Source: Bloomberg
Under the hood, everything was green except
Motor Vehicles and Parts Dealers: -0.3%
Furniture and home furnishings -1.8%
Electronics and appliance stores -1.3%
Non-store retailers soared - with some suggesting this was Amazon's Prime Day...
On a YoY basis, headline and core retail sales accelerated...
Source: Bloomberg
Finally, we note that the control group - which is used in the GDP calculation - soared 1.0% MoM (more than double the expected 0.4% MoM rise).
Source: Bloomberg
One last thing, all of this data is completely divergent from the collapse in retail sales seen by Redbook data...
Source: Bloomberg
We wonder who's right...
Source: Bloomberg
Bear in mind that all of these numbers are nominal.