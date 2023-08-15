Watch: Five Dead Including Two Municipal Officials After House Explodes In PA

Five people have been declared dead and one person is in critical condition after a house exploded in Plum, Pennsylvania, a suburb of the Pittsburgh metro area. The explosion rocked a Plum neighborhood, destroying three homes and damaging twelve others; witnesses reported hearing the blast from over 10 miles away.

Two municipal officials, Plum Borough Manager Michael Thomas and Community Development Director Heather Oravitz, were among the five people killed on Saturday, according to Mayor Harry Schlegel.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s office is continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion. In a statement issued Monday night, the office confirmed it is aware that the homeowners at 141 Rustic Ridge, the Oravitz home, were having issues with their hot water tank, located in the basement. However, gas crews checked for leakages following the explosion and determined the gas system had been “operating as designed.” Officials indicated that due to the time it would take to conduct forensic and other testing, the investigation could last “months, if not years.”