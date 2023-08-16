Ardis, Merritt & Shemirani: CDC Lied About What “COVID” Is & What’s In The COVID Shots (Video)

In this episode, I’ll play my interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis at Red Pill Expo 2023, along with a short clip of information concerning the said mRNA shot from Dr. Lee Merritt and Kate Shemirani. We’ll also look at Scriptures referencing the deceitfulness of men, especially when it comes to sorcery and point to the …



Read More...