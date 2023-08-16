Biden Admin Raised Concerns Palestinian Aid Would Boost Hamas. It Went Ahead With Aid Anyway.

August 16, 2023

The Biden administration pushed through plans to distribute hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer aid to the Palestinians despite internal assessments that those plans would boost the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas, according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.



