Biden’s Lie About Pittsburgh ‘Bridge Collapse’ Draws Backlash, But Says the Worst About the Democratic Party
August 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
This is the man Democrats want to keep in the White House until 2028? The Walter Mitty world of President Joe Biden made another disturbing appearance Tuesday when the head […] The post Biden's Lie About Pittsburgh 'Bridge Collapse' Draws Backlash, But Says the Worst About the Democratic Party appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments