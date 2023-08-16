The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Court Revives Lawsuit Alleging DC Double Standard: BLM But Not Pro-Life Graffiti Allowed

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived part of a lawsuit claiming that the District of Columbia enforced an anti-graffiti law against pro-life protesters in Washington but not racial justice demonstrators in 2020. The post Court Revives Lawsuit Alleging DC Double Standard: BLM But Not Pro-Life Graffiti Allowed appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


