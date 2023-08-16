Department of Health & Human Services Advised Its S.F. Employees to Work from Home Because of Crime

So reported the S.F. Chronicle (Megan Cassidy) on Friday:

Officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services advised hundreds of employees in San Francisco to work remotely for the foreseeable future due to public safety concerns outside the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on Seventh Street…. The area is … home to one of the city's most brazen open-air drug markets, where dozens of dealers and users congregate on a daily basis….

"In light of the conditions at the (Federal Building) we recommend employees … maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future," [HHS Assistant Secretary for Administration Cheryl R. Campbell] wrote in [an Aug. 4] memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Chronicle.