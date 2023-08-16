The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Levin Takes Counterview: Trump Would Have Power as POTUS to Pardon Himself from State Charges, Too

August 16, 2023   |   Tags:

Fox News host and former Reagan Justice Department official Mark Levin has taken a contrary view to other legal experts, arguing that former President Donald Trump would be able to […] The post Levin Takes Counterview: Trump Would Have Power as POTUS to Pardon Himself from State Charges, Too appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x