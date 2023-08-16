Levin Takes Counterview: Trump Would Have Power as POTUS to Pardon Himself from State Charges, Too

August 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Fox News host and former Reagan Justice Department official Mark Levin has taken a contrary view to other legal experts, arguing that former President Donald Trump would be able to […] The post Levin Takes Counterview: Trump Would Have Power as POTUS to Pardon Himself from State Charges, Too appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...