The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

American Bar Association Considers Crackdown On ‘Disruptive Conduct’ In Wake of Stanford Shout Down

August 17, 2023   |   Tags:

The American Bar Association could soon require all law schools to bar "disruptive conduct that hinders free expression," according to a proposal from the group’s accreditation arm. The post American Bar Association Considers Crackdown On ‘Disruptive Conduct’ In Wake of Stanford Shout Down appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x