American Bar Association Considers Crackdown On ‘Disruptive Conduct’ In Wake of Stanford Shout Down

August 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The American Bar Association could soon require all law schools to bar "disruptive conduct that hinders free expression," according to a proposal from the group’s accreditation arm. The post American Bar Association Considers Crackdown On ‘Disruptive Conduct’ In Wake of Stanford Shout Down appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...