Award-Winning Comedy Writer Has Edinburgh Show Cancelled Because Of Views On Gender

A sold out comedy show scheduled to take place at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival has been cancelled by a venue which cites complaints about one of the comedian’s previous statements on transgender self-identification as the reason.

It has been widely reported that the show at the world’s most renowned comedy event, which would have featured award winning comedy writer Graham Linehan, was pulled by the Leith Arches venue when it realised the production did “not align with our overall values”.

The venue admitted that it had no idea about the show until a mob of ‘activists’ started complaining to them about it.

The show was organised by Comedy Unleashed, an organisation run by GB News host Andrew Doyle and comic writer Andy Shaw, which specifically caters for comedians who “leave their self censorship button at the door”.

Our Comedy Unleashed gig at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has been CANCELLED by our venue following online pressure.



It is astonishing that a comedy night at the largest arts festival in the world should be prevented from going ahead, simply because activists are offended.



The… pic.twitter.com/JuepM6aad3 — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) August 15, 2023

Shaw commented “We’re very much against this cancel culture because we think it’s killing the arts and it’s treating the audience like children who need mollycoddling.”

I am Andy Shoe!

No, I am Andy Shoe! https://t.co/vPKo6etn5L — The Andy Bore (@AndyShaw1) August 16, 2023

He continued, “Andrew Doyle and I set Comedy Unleashed up because we’re sick of this. We want the extroverts, we want all the crazy stuff, we want people to be free and treat the audience like they’re adults.”

He added “If there’s any venue out there who wants an audience of 150 people – we’re sold out – we will bring our audience and our pre-packaged act to your venue.”

Comedian Graham Linehan's Edinburgh show was cancelled by the venue because of his views on trans issues.



"Essentially a group of highly ideological cultists have taken over institutions across society." @JuliaHB1 | @Glinner pic.twitter.com/e3THmCKCdv — TalkTV (@TalkTV) August 16, 2023

Linehan has made his views on the trans issue and cancel culture abundantly clear in the past, which even led to him being suspended from Twitter in 2020 for posting ‘hateful content’.

Linehan responded to the latest cancelation, noting “It sure sounds like discrimination on the grounds of my legally protected beliefs.”

Holy shit the venue has cancelled the WHOLE GIG because I'm on the bill. https://t.co/Izi1jrXTPF — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) August 15, 2023

It was sold out, and the people who bought tickets haven't even received emails informing them of the cancellation. https://t.co/fJGrqKHjHx — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) August 15, 2023

All good. I'm going anyway. We'll find a venue and we'll sue the Leith Arches if we don't. In all conscience, I cannot withhold from the world my fifteen minutes of under-rehearsed stand-up comedy about pizzas. https://t.co/MXglPSEp3J — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) August 15, 2023

The writer also defended himself against the mob, including other British ‘comedians’ who weighed in:

Robin, you are a misogynistic fraud and will soon have to explain why you supported sterilising and mutilating gay, autistic and gender nonconforming youth. https://t.co/egNJLht89w — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) August 16, 2023

I see @lamarr_mark has finally made a strong statement on men in women's sports, no sorry, men in women's rape crisis centres, no sorry, children being mutilated and sterilised...wait no this is it! Me doing stand up. Fearless stuff from another regime comedian. — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) August 16, 2023

A couple of days ago Owen Jones was saying that cancel culture doesn’t exist. Now here is another example of those ‘it never happens’ scenarios happening.



After pressure from an online mob, the cowardly venue cancelled the Comedy Unleashed gig at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.… pic.twitter.com/KAxggiZBNx — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) August 15, 2023

I can remember just a few years ago after I made a joke about not being allowed at The Fringe, I had comics and journos emailing me seething about how it was open to everyone and I was damaging its rep.



Well fucking womp womp. https://t.co/cBCbdzEtA6 — Justice Dankula (@CountDankulaTV) August 15, 2023

The venue claimed it is “inclusive”:

"We are an inclusive venue" but only if you uphold The Party views. — I Am June. Agent 5248 (@DavinaDay2) August 15, 2023

"We are an inclusive venue - this comedian isn't allowed in" https://t.co/mtXXYMSQhd — Leo Kearse - see me on YouTube & Headliners (@LeoKearse) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, this show is going ahead without complaint:

Edinburgh Fringe is platforming ‘Blowhole’, a “celebration of queer life and love”, including “perfecting the perfect bum-hole selfie in the work toilets”.



Yet, @Glinner was cancelled for saying men can’t become women and children shouldn’t be sterilised.



Society is screwed. pic.twitter.com/LOkh0yM0TN — James Esses (@JamesEsses) August 16, 2023

