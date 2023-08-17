The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Suspicions Arise After Trump’s Georgia Trial Date Proposed – Look What’s Scheduled for the Next Day

August 17, 2023   |   Tags:

When you set up a massive, lumbering bureaucratic state like America has, there are bound to be random coincidences. In politics, on the other hand, there are rarely coincidences. So, […] The post Suspicions Arise After Trump's Georgia Trial Date Proposed - Look What's Scheduled for the Next Day appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x