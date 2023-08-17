Trump Slams ‘Manchurian Candidate’ Biden and Vows Accountability if Reelected

August 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In a recent Truth Social post, ex-President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden, dubbing him the "Manchurian Candidate." Trump pledged to establish accountability through a special counsel if reelected. In a passionate over four-minute video, the esteemed former president condemned the alleged exploitation of Joe's name by what he called the "Biden crime family" for personal gain.



Read More...