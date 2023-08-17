Unprecedented Trial Date Set: Former President Trump and Co-Defendants Face Fulton County District Attorney’s Allegations
August 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asserts that the proposed date would not disrupt Trump's other legal matters. The Democratic frontrunner has been indicted in three other criminal cases, including by special counsel Jack Smith over his actions in the months of the presidential election.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments