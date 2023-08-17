Unprecedented Trial Date Set: Former President Trump and Co-Defendants Face Fulton County District Attorney’s Allegations

August 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asserts that the proposed date would not disrupt Trump's other legal matters. The Democratic frontrunner has been indicted in three other criminal cases, including by special counsel Jack Smith over his actions in the months of the presidential election.



Read More...