Vivek Ramaswamy Infuriates Fox News Host When He Won’t Take His Bait to Attack Donald Trump

August 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy expertly turned the tables on Neil Cavuto when the Fox Business host tried to get him to attack the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 race. […] The post Vivek Ramaswamy Infuriates Fox News Host When He Won't Take His Bait to Attack Donald Trump appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...