Vivek Ramaswamy Warns Tucker Carlson: "We're In A 1776 Moment In This Country"

Vivek Ramaswamy - the youngest Republican - sat down with Tucker Carlson in a wide-ranging inteview this evening.

Ramaswamy talks about his controversial (for some) views on 9/11 and the origins of COVID, but his main

Our 'establishments' refuse to give us the truth, Ramaswamy says "we can handle the truth," extending the analogy to a new American Revolution:

"we, the people live in a moment where the government believes that citizens of this nation cannot be trusted with the truth."

Ramaswamy then tells Carlson:

“I think there is a bipartisan consensus in this country right now that we the people, we can’t handle the truth,” “It’s like Jack Nicholson at the end of movie, right? You can’t handle the truth, you need me on that wall. My view, my basic view in this campaign is no, we don’t need you on that wall and yes, we can handle the truth.”

He goes on:

"there is definitely something going on... we are in a fall of 1775, spring of 1776 moment..."

But warns "there's a lot of ways that energy can go..."

"...there's a dam that's going to break and the river's going to go somewhere... I hope it leads towards national revival rather than... other places where this could go."

Vivek goes on to discuss China (consummate the co-dependent relationship, aware that Xi is pushing for a deal where he gets to make our stuff - via Taiwan - and in return, gets our IP), Russia (reopen economic ties, commit to NATO constraint), Hunter Biden's business dealings, and what really happened on January 6th.

He will be about as popular among the deep state-ers as Trump.

Watch the full