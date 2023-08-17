What Is Going on in Hawaii? ANOTHER Fire Rages and Is Proving Hard to Contain

There was a time not more than a decade ago when we could expect disasters and potential disasters in America to be televised. In 2023, the most reliable sources for information are from our peers through social media and other channels. That’s why it’s unfortunate that the best coverage I could get on the fire that’s currently raging in Wahiawa near Honolulu in Hawaii is on Twitter:

Taking exit 8 into Wahiawa. Haven’t seen any reports yet but this fire is getting bigger pic.twitter.com/sEyBJ2wS0m — wai (@mepumehanaxx) August 17, 2023

We live in Waikiki but my son's classmate from school is now stationed at Schofield Barracks. He just sent us this shot of the brush fire near there at Wahiawa. #Oahu #brushfire #wahiawa pic.twitter.com/uTwR3Be6Z5 — Lori Anne (@Lori808Anne) August 17, 2023

As of two hours ago this is what it looks like. I’m hearing that they have it “contained” now but not sure if power has been turned back of on Schofield or if roads have been opened in Wahiawa. I’m in Mililani. pic.twitter.com/b7qFx4TNDc — j avi (@JAviQt1) August 17, 2023

Welp nvm the fire is still going in Wahiawa, HI 8:30pm pic.twitter.com/0UZMaZRkF6 — Pineal, Perspicacious, Paradox (@KaePx3) August 17, 2023

We’ll continue to monitor and will update this story with more information… if any is even made available.

