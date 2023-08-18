Brickbat: Sticks and Stones

West Yorkshire, England, police say they will take no further action against a 16-year-old autistic girl they arrested and held for suspicion of a homophobic offense. Officers had picked up the girl in Leeds for reportedly being intoxicated and returned her home. When she arrived home, the girl apparently said one of the officers "looked like her nana, who is a lesbian," according to the girl's mother. The officer took that as a homophobic remark and several officers entered the home and arrested the girl. The police department said its professional standards division is investigating the matter and that the girl would face no further actions from police.

