Californians Prepare For Hurricane By Nailing Plywood Boards Onto Their Tent Flaps

August 18, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As Hurricane Hilary looms off the shores of the Golden State, Californians are rushing to prepare by nailing plywood boards onto their tent flaps and filling sandbags to protect their cardboard boxes.



