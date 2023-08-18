The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ilhan Omar Touted DNC Megadonor’s Medical Device Company During Controversial Pakistan Visit

August 18, 2023

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) defended a controversial trip to Pakistan last year on the grounds that she fought for democracy, human rights, and against "Islamophobia." But the Squad member’s week-long junket also provided a political and commercial boost to a Democratic megadonor who maintains extensive ties to the Pakistani government, a Washington Free Beacon investigation found. The post Ilhan Omar Touted DNC Megadonor's Medical Device Company During Controversial Pakistan Visit appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


