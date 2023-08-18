Ilhan Omar Touted DNC Megadonor’s Medical Device Company During Controversial Pakistan Visit

August 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) defended a controversial trip to Pakistan last year on the grounds that she fought for democracy, human rights, and against "Islamophobia." But the Squad member’s week-long junket also provided a political and commercial boost to a Democratic megadonor who maintains extensive ties to the Pakistani government, a Washington Free Beacon investigation found. The post Ilhan Omar Touted DNC Megadonor's Medical Device Company During Controversial Pakistan Visit appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...