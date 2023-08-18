Trump Legal Team Fights Back Against Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 Trial Plans, Files for ‘More Reasonable’ Schedule

August 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In response to the Department of Justice’s suggested start date of Jan. 2, 2024 — in the middle of a presidential election that’s sure to make history, no matter how […] The post Trump Legal Team Fights Back Against Jack Smith's Jan. 6 Trial Plans, Files for 'More Reasonable' Schedule appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...