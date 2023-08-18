WATCH: 60 Seconds of Democrats Pretending To Fight Inflation

President Joe Biden last week admitted that his signature Inflation Reduction Act was not actually about fighting inflation. At an Aug. 10 fundraiser, he said he wishes he "hadn’t called it that because it has less to do with inflation than it has to do with providing alternatives that generate economic growth." The post WATCH: 60 Seconds of Democrats Pretending To Fight Inflation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



