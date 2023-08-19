The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

August 19, 2023   |   Tags:
Chess Bans Trans

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has has become the latest governing body to completely ban trans-identifying biological men from competing in women’s competitions.

FIDE introduced new guidelines that state “In the event that the gender was changed from a male to a female the player has no right to participate in official FIDE events for women until further FIDE’s decision is made.”

“Such decision should be based on further analysis and shall be taken by the FIDE Council at the earliest possible time, but not longer than within 2 (two) years period,” the guidelines add.

The guidelines continue, “If a player holds any of the women titles, but the gender has been changed to a man, the women titles are to be abolished.”

“Those can be renewed if the person changes the gender back to a woman and can prove the ownership of the respective FIDE ID that holds the title,” the rules now state.

“The abolished women title may be transferred into a general title of the same or lower level (e.g., Women’s Grand Master may be transferred into FM, Women’s International Master into Candidate Master, etc.),” the guidelines further state.

FIDE noted that it made the changes after receiving recognition requests from players who identify as transgender, in addition to cases where men have been caught disguising themselves as women in order to win prize money:

The governing body also notes that “are no restrictions to play in the open section for a person who has changed the gender,” referring to a non gender specific category of competition.

Women are also not banned from competing in men’s chess events should they choose to, primarily because there are way fewer women chess players than men.

Unsurprisingly, trans activists have branded the move as “pure bigotry and persecution,” with others also arguing that because chess is not a physical sport, it signals that the governing body believes women are intellectually inferior.

Others pointed out that the matter is more nuanced:

