These Are The Most Dangerous Cities In The US

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

NeighborhoodScout does an annual report on the most dangerous cities US per capita. Let’s see what cities are on the list for 2023.

Data from the NeighborhoodScout, image from the Visual Capitalist

Please consider NeighborhoodScout’s Most Dangerous Cities – 2023

Our research reveals the 100 most dangerous cities in America with 25,000 or more people, based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Violent crimes include rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault. The data used for this research are the number of violent crimes reported to have occurred in each city, and the population of each city. Based on the latest national data available at the time of publication, representing calendar year 2021 and released in October 2022, this report reveals interesting patterns about safety from crime in America. This year, Monroe, LA was replaced by Bessemer, AL, dropping from its two-year ranking as the number one most violent city in America to the ranking of third. Bessemer has 33.18 violent crimes per 1,000 population, and the chance of being a violent crime victim is 1 in 30. Many of the dangerous cities on the list this year have appeared on past lists. For those who live in these cities, NeighborhoodScout can help you find the safest neighborhoods nearby any city using our Create feature. For example, by searching for the lowest crime rate within 15 miles of the number one most dangerous city, Bessemer, AL you can find the neighborhood of New Hope in Birmingham, AL is safer than 99% of neighborhoods nationwide.

Top 22

Bessemer, AL

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 33.1

Your chance of being a victim: 1 in 30 Mobile, AL

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 27.9

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 35 Monroe, LA

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 26.3

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 38 Saginaw, MI

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 25.1

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 39 Memphis, TN

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 25.1

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 39 Detroit, MI

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 23.0

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 43 Birmingham, AL

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 20.6

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 49 Pine Bluff, AR

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 20.5

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 48 Little Rock, AR

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 20.2

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 49 Alexandria, LA

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 18.8

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 53 Cleveland, OH

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 17.1

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 58 Kalamazoo, MI

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 16.8

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 59 Milwaukee, WI

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 16.6

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 59 Albany, GA

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 16.1

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 61 Gadsden, AL

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 15.8

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 63 Danville, IL

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 15.8

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 63 Lansing, MI

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 15.7

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 63 Baltimore, MD

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 15.6

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 63 Springfield, MO

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 15.6

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 64 Spartanburg, SC

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 15.2

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 65 Rockford, IL

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 15.0

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 66 Wilmington, DE

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 15.0

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 66

Hello Danville

I grew up in Danville, Illinois. It chimes in at # 16 with a 1 in 63 chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

The top 100 ranges from a 1 in 30 chance for Bessemer, AL, to 1 in 107 for Rocky Mount, NC, in spot #100.

I grew up in Danville, Illinois, the home of Chuckles (the candy), Hyster (lift forks), Lauhoff (the world’s largest grain elevator), Petersen Puritan (one of the world’s largest aerosol bottling plants, think deodorant sprays), a GM foundry in adjacent Tilton, and many other industries.

All of those industries but Hyster are gone or sold to other companies. Hyster remains but production of forklifts doesn’t. Lauhoff is now the Bunge corporation. Inquiring minds may be interested in the History of Chuckles, no longer made in Danville.

Dick Van Dyke, Jerry Van Dyke, Bobby Short, Gene Hackman, Irving Azoff, Hellen Morgan, are some of the celebrities who were born or raised in Danville.

I graduated from Danville Schlarman, a Catholic high school, in 1971, and from the University of Illinois in 1976. My goal was to escape the area, and I did.

The population of Danville was 44,000+ when I was in high school. It’s now 28,472 according to US Census Data as of 2022.

When industry left, Danville had nothing else going for it.

Number of US Cities by Population

Stats as of 2019 from Statista

Number 16 out of 1,521 is an impressive achievement of sorts.

Roughly 99 percent of the country is better than Danville, Illinois when it comes to violent crime.

Test Scores at Danville School District 118

18% of elementary students tested at or above the proficient level for reading and 19% tested at or above that level for math.

20% of middle school students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 15% tested at or above that level for math.

15% of high school students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 9% tested at or above that level for math.

The high school college readiness is 20.3% and the high school graduation rate is 70.2%.

The test score stats are from US News.

Only 9 percent of those in high school are proficient in math. Wow.

What a sorry, sorry situation.

More tax hikes and progressive policies will not help Danville or the entire state. I have written about the state on numerous occassions.

Subscribe to MishTalk Email Alerts.