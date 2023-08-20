The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

BRUH! Trump Surges Ahead in Recent Poll, Outshining DeSantis and GOP Rivals with a Whopping 46-Point Lead!

August 20, 2023

In a recent poll, former President Donald Trump has gained significant support, surpassing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and other Republican candidates by a substantial margin of 46 points, nearly quadrupling DeSantis' current standing. According to the June CBS News/YouGov poll, Trump had a significant 38-point advantage over DeSantis.


