Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Prepping "Game Plan" For If U.S. Takes "Far Right, Authoritarian Shift"

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said last week that the country is considering a "game plan" on how to respond if the United States "takes a far-right, authoritarian shift" (read: elects a Republican) in 2024.

While the rest of the world deals with actual problems, like wars, famine and human trafficking, Canada seems keen on spending its time creating "scenarios" on what it would do if the United States winds up electing anybody other than President Biden in 2024.

During an interview with a Montreal radio station last week, Joly commented: “We are certainly working on scenarios". She said Ottawa “must certainly prepare several scenarios" because of the country's close political and economic ties to the United States.

As National Post wrote this past week, the "plan" is so secretive and so important, Joly offered up little to no reasoning or detail as to why it exists or what it hopes to accomplish in the first place.

“In general, there is our game plan, precisely to be able to manage what could be a rather difficult situation,” she vaguely remarked. “I will work with my colleagues and with the mayors, the provincial premiers, with the business community, with the unions, with everyone in the country, so that we are ready regardless of the election outcome.”

One nod she did make was toward President Trump's limiting of trade between the two countries. With Trump as the frontrunner for the GOP in the 2024 election and promising "retribution" toward his political opponents, Joly could be preparing for a more cantankerous trade relationship between the two countries.

But if that's the case, she didn't let on in her comments - and Ottawa didn't expound on them, either. "The U.S. embassy in Ottawa declined to comment on Joly’s remarks," National Post wrote.

One of her countryfolk, University of Ottawa national-security professor Thomas Juneau, seemed to notice the alarm as much ado about nothing, telling National Post that "Canadians might find it far-fetched to talk about Washington falling drastically out of step with Canada", but also noting there has "been an extreme rise in global volatility in recent years".

