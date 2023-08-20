The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Federal Appeals Court: Unjust Sentencing of January 6 Defendant Sparks Potential Impact on Multiple Cases

August 20, 2023

James Little, a resident of North Carolina, has been sentenced to prison and probation for his involvement in a misdemeanor parading offense. Little, who entered the Capitol Building on January 6 but did not participate in any violent activities, received a 60-day prison sentence and three years of probation.


