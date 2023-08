Ardis & Shemirani: The COVID Is Not What You Think & We Put It All Together With A Solution

This past week, I played my interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis from the Red Pill Expo in Iowa and it was fantastic. Then, on The Sons of Liberty radio, Kate Shemirani and I piggybacked on Ardis’ research and added quite a bit in the mix, with a solution, of course, to preventing the Convids and …



Read More...