Can we really reform the Justice Department? Really?

August 21, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

In a recent commentary in The Blaze (we know, evil rag that it is) Adam Mills speaks of seven reforms needed in the US Department of Justice.

No, he didn’t suggest the obvious: changing the name to better reflect its true aim in life: “The Department of Injustice.” Or the even more obvious “Department of Jackbooted Thugs in Suits” either.

Actually, all of his suggestions make a lot of sense: he has some thoughtful observations about what a mess – and threat to liberty – the DOJ is in 2023. And he speaks highly of the need to do these things to protect the US Constitution. So he agrees with us lovers of liberty and even some conservatives. The USDJ and particularly the feebes (which he addresses directly with several of his ideas for reforms) is a threat to the Constitution. To the rule of law.

But more importantly, the feebes and the in-justice warriors of the bloated bureaucracy are a real and present threat to liberty, freedom, and justice in these Fifty States. And for that matter, the world. We need to deal with them now before they grow more arrogant and powerful. Just like the rest of the FedGov. Even tyrants can have and follow law. Immoral and unjust law, but still law. The Constitution by itself can not control tyranny and injustice: that takes more. Much more.

“But,” some protest, “it is a start, no? We have to start someplace, right?”

History tells us otherwise.

Adam, I am sorry to say that your seven reforms will not work.

The first problem is that the reforms all offer plenty of opportunities for workarounds. Loopholes, if you wish.

And they also depend on a majority of the 535 seat-warmers in Congress to have a spine.

The second problem is that the USDJ is far, far beyond hope of reform. Call it Barton’s Theory of Institutional Personality. Short of removing (and probably lobotomizing or other way of removing their ability to think and act) every last member of that department, there is no chance of “reform.” And for that matter, with the revolving doors, you’d have to also do away with anyone who every had served in the agency: be they professors or judges or in local/state/tribal government or private business. Right down to the GS3 clerks and copy machine operators.

Adam’s suggestions all deal with symptoms and not causes of the corrupt, tyrannical department and all its agencies. When you consider the evil nature and corruption of just the feebes themselves (now (according to them, just past their 115th anniversary of founding), it really hasn’t changed a lot except perhaps to get more scummy. It, and the rest of DOJ, is light years beyond what any Founding Father could have dreamed of.

According to the Bing AI, The FBI’s top priorities are2:

Protect the United States from terrorist attacks

Protect the United States against foreign intelligence operations, espionage, and cyber operations

Combat significant cyber criminal activity

Combat public corruption at all levels

Protect civil rights

Combat transnational criminal enterprises

What kind of grade (A-F) would you give this organization on these six areas? And what do you think of the order? And based on what we are hearing, are ANY of these really high on the FBI to-do list? Except in reverse, perhaps?

Reform didn’t work during the reformation: modern Protestant churches are just as corrupt, just as bad, as the Roman Catholic Church of the 1400s was. Institutions like the FBI and its parent organization, the US DOJ, are beyond reform. Like rabid dogs, we must put them down.



Read More...