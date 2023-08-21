‘Can’t Be Trusted’: Hunter Biden Special Counsel Used To Work With Beau Biden

U.S. attorney David Weiss, who offered Hunter Biden a sweetheart plea deal and is now serving as a special counsel in the Biden investigation, worked for years with Biden's late brother Beau, the Washington Post reported on Sunday. That's just another of several connections between Weiss and the Biden family, which led a spokesman for House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) to say that Weiss "can't be trusted." The post 'Can't Be Trusted': Hunter Biden Special Counsel Used To Work With Beau Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



