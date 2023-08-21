The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Growing US Debt Menaces Liberty & Prosperity

August 21, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
Congress’ top priority this fall will be passing legislation funding the government and avoiding a “shutdown.” As of this writing, it appears unlikely that the Republican-controlled House will be able to make a deal with President Biden and the Senate Democrats on a long-term spending bill. Instead, they will likely pass a short-term funding bill …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x