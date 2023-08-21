Muslims Acting Upon Killing The Infidels – The American Response Was Superior? (Video)

“And slay them wherever you come upon them, and expel them from where they expelled you; persecution is more grievous than slaying. But fight them not by the Holy Mosque until they should fight you there; then, if they fight you, slay them — such is the recompense of unbelievers.” — Koran 2: 191 What …



Read More...