The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Muslims Acting Upon Killing The Infidels – The American Response Was Superior? (Video)

August 21, 2023   |   Tags: , , ,
“And slay them wherever you come upon them, and expel them from where they expelled you; persecution is more grievous than slaying. But fight them not by the Holy Mosque until they should fight you there; then, if they fight you, slay them — such is the recompense of unbelievers.” — Koran 2: 191 What …


Read More...

Tags: , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x