Nurses Gasp ‘We’re All In Jeopardy Now!’ As Judge Rules In Medical Murder Case (Video)

Scott Schara’s 19-year-old daughter Grace was targeted because she had Down Syndrome and was given a concoction of drugs to kill her and a do not resuscitate order that neither she nor her parents agreed to. He was told a civil jury trial wouldn’t occur for years and yet, the judge in the case ruled …



Read More...