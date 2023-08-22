Climate Crisis Watch: Here’s How Much Carbon the DNC Is Emitting To Troll Republicans at GOP Debate

The Democratic National Committee is paying to fly a private plane in circles around Milwaukee during the Republican debate Wednesday, a stunt that will in mere hours emit nearly four times as much carbon as the average American produces in a day, a Washington Free Beacon analysis found. The post Climate Crisis Watch: Here's How Much Carbon the DNC Is Emitting To Troll Republicans at GOP Debate appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



