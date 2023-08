Nation Starting To Suspect Biden Actually A Terrible Person

August 22, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LAHAINA, HI — While Hawaiian families were coming to grips with tragic losses of life and property resulting from a devastating wildfire, the nation was coming to grips with the fact President Biden had taken a short break from his Lake Tahoe vacation to tell the island's victims a funny joke about almost losing his sports car to fire.



Read More...