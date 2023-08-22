Number Of UK Homeless Deaths Rises Again

More than 1,300 people died while homeless across the United Kingdom in 2022, marking an 85 percent increase since 2019.

According to data published by the Museum of Homelessness charity, deaths have been surging in recent years, with 710 deaths recorded in 2019, 976 in 2020, 1,286 in 2021 and 1,313 in 2022.

Although these figures seem high already, Statista's Anna Fleck notes that the actual toll is likely even higher since several local authorities did not reply to their freedom of information requests or do not currently record a death count.

As the following chart shows, the highest number of deaths recorded were in England, which is also the most populous of the four countries.

Where Wales and England saw increases in the number of people dying while experiencing homelessness between 2021 and 2022, Scotland and Northern Ireland recorded decreases.

It is worth noting, however, that despite Northern Ireland recording a 37 percent fall in the number of reported deaths last year, 205 deaths is still comparatively high considering the size of its population. Based on population figures from the 2021 censuses, Northern Ireland recorded 10.8 deaths of people who were homeless per 100,000 inhabitants compared to England’s 2.3 per 100,000 in 2022. The report notes that particularly high death rates were reported in Belfast, Brighton & Hove, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

According to the Museum of Homelessness, while deaths occur year round, despite common misconceptions, the highest mortality rates among this group in 2021 and 2022 were in the summer months of June and July rather than winter.

In terms of the most common age of mortality, the report also revealed that the highest number of deaths were in the 36-55 age bracket, a staggering contrast to the UK’s average life expectancy of 80 years old.

The writers of the report are calling for a number of changes, including mandatory fatality reviews for all local authorities, with mechanisms for accountability around applying lessons learned, as well as increasing council housing stock and funding and support for initiatives that “promote community healing as an alternative, sustainable model to tackle patterns of inequality”.

Researchers included in their figures people who are sleeping rough, living in emergency or temporary accommodation such as hostels or B&Bs, living in supported housing for people who are homeless, sofa surfing or squatting. Data is collected year-round using a combination of Freedom of Information requests, assistance from members of the public,grassroots groups, homelessness sector workers and public reporting.